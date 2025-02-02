DPMM FC and Kasuka FC Set for Brunei Super League Finale



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei Super League 2024-2025 season is nearing its end, with the final showdown set between DPMM FC and Kasuka FC at the Jerudong Park Mini Stadium on the night of February 2nd. This anticipated clash promises to conclude the season on an exciting note after recent matches stirred up the league standings.





According to Radio Television Brunei, two significant matches occurred on the night of February 1st. Jerudong FC faced off against Panchor Murai FC at the Track and Field, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas. Jerudong FC, donning black jerseys, secured a victory with a lone goal scored in the 20th minute, maintaining a ONE-NIL lead until the final whistle. This victory saw Jerudong FC conclude the league in 10th place, while Panchor Murai FC finished in 11th place.





In another match held at the Berakas Sports Complex, Kota Ranger FC dominated Rimba Star with a commanding SIX-NIL victory. The first goal came as early as the 8th minute, followed swiftly by a second goal just three minutes later. This result granted Kota Ranger three full points, further impacting the league’s final standings.

