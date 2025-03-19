Donation Ceremony Supports Orphans in Mukim Lumapas



Mukim Lumapas: Orphans in the country continue to receive care and attention through contributions from various agencies, including government and private entities, non-governmental organizations, and individuals. A Donation Presentation Ceremony for orphans took place in Mukim Lumapas on the afternoon of March 19th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Minister of Home Affairs, presented the donations. The recipients were orphans from several areas, including Kampung Lumapas ‘A’, Kampung Lumapas ‘B’, Kampung Lupak Luas, Tarap Bau, Kampung Putat, and Kampung Kasat. The donation aims to alleviate the burden on the orphans during the holy month and in preparation for Hari Raya Aidil Fitri.

