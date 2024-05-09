DOLE Chief Advocates Whole-of-Society Approach to Labor Issues

MANILA — Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma of the Department of Labor and Employment emphasized the need for a comprehensive societal effort to tackle labor issues in the Philippines. Speaking at the Trabaho Para Sa Bayan: Job Opportunities Building Skills (J.O.B.S.) Project event at SM Music Hall, Laguesma highlighted the collaborative roles of government and private sector in creating quality jobs and addressing employment challenges.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event also marked the signing of a memorandum of commitment with various business groups, including the Private Sectors Advisory Council and SM Foundation, signaling a united front in enhancing job creation and skills development across the nation.