DOJ Boosts Prosecutorial Tech to Combat Cybercrime Following New Legislation

MANILA— The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced plans on Wednesday to upgrade the technological resources available to prosecutors, enhancing their ability to combat the evolving challenges of cybercrime. This initiative follows the recent enactment of Republic Act No. 12010, known as the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA), which aims to strengthen legal frameworks against online fraud and cybercriminal activities.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at the 2024 Post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) Discussions, the new law is a crucial step in the government's intensified efforts to address cybercrime. "With the approval of AFASA, we are better equipped to support our prosecutors in this increasingly complex arena," Vasquez explained. He emphasized the dynamic nature of cybercrime and the need for the legal system to adapt through enhanced technological tools and inter-agency cooperation.

Vasquez detailed that the DOJ is working to integrate the latest technology to empower prosecutors and law enforcement to effectively respond to cyber threats. He also highlighted the collaborative efforts across government security agencies to tackle both domestic and transnational cybercrimes.

The newly signed AFASA, spotlighted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in his recent SONA, empowers the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to intervene more directly in cases of cybercrime. This includes the authority to investigate financial accounts and apply for judicial orders concerning electronic communications involved in violations.

Furthermore, Vasquez noted ongoing enhancements to the National Justice Information System (NJIS), aiming to improve data sharing among justice sector agencies to streamline responses to criminal activities.