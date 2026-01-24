Bandar seri begawan: The Aftercare Support Association (AFSA) organized a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony to pray for the health and well-being of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The event took place at the association's headquarters located in Jalan Kebangsaan.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony included the Doa Selamat, along with the Sunat Hajat prayer and the reading of Surah Yasin. These religious activities were part of the association's efforts to show gratitude and seek blessings for the nation's leader.