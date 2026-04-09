Planned data center expansion, workforce growth, and new innovation capabilities position Singapore as a critical base for production-scale AI

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced it is targeting nearly S$7 billion of total investment in Singapore, reinforcing the market’s critical role as an AI infrastructure hub for Asia Pacific, with more than S$4.3 billion planned for new data center developments, building on existing investments.

“Singapore is emerging as a critical hub for AI inference in Asia Pacific,” said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty. “As organizations deploy AI in real-world environments, they need secure, highly connected infrastructure close to where data is created and consumed. This S$7 billion investment target demonstrates our confidence in Singapore’s role as the region’s AI infrastructure anchor. We’re not just expanding capacity—we’re building the operational capabilities, innovation facilities, and local talent base needed to support customers as AI enters production at scale.”

Digital Realty has nearly doubled its Singapore workforce over the past three years to more than 300 employees and currently expects to grow to 400 by 2030, potentially creating more high-value jobs in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies. Nearly 90% of the company’s Singapore team are Singapore nationals, reflecting deep investment in workforce development and long-term capability building. To support this growth, Digital Realty relocated and expanded its Asia Pacific regional office within Singapore to IOI Central Boulevard in July 2025, with further expansion anticipated in 2026 which is expected to support the region’s growing needs.

Beyond planned workforce expansion, Digital Realty is strengthening Singapore’s ecosystem through operational and innovation capabilities. The company operates its Global Command Center in Singapore, a 24/7 monitoring and response hub that reinforces the country’s role as a trusted base for critical digital infrastructure operations. In the second half of 2026, Digital Realty expects to launch a Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL) at its Loyang facility, aiming to provide customers with a fully supported environment to develop, test, and validate AI and hybrid cloud solutions prior to wider deployment. This combination of operational excellence and innovation infrastructure is expected to help organizations accelerate production AI rollouts with greater confidence.

Digital Realty is also investing in Singapore’s broader digital infrastructure ecosystem. The company collaborates with partners on early-stage quantum data center initiatives to prepare for the next frontier of compute. Earlier this year, Digital Realty hosted a Digital AI Open House for students from the National University of Singapore’s Tembusu College, connecting the next generation with the infrastructure powering digital transformation, cloud and AI.

Singapore’s strategic positioning reflects the fundamental requirements of AI deployment. As enterprises move from experimentation to production, particularly with inference workloads, the need for low-latency infrastructure close to users and data becomes critical. Unlike AI training workloads, which can be geographically dispersed, inference demands proximity to users, networks and data. This makes Singapore’s strong connectivity, trusted operating environment, and well-established data governance approach increasingly strategic for high-value, latency-sensitive AI applications.

Digital Realty supports this evolution by combining secure data center environments with robust connectivity ecosystems across PlatformDIGITAL®, enabling organizations to balance performance, governance, and sustainability as they scale AI deployments.

With its nearly S$7 billion investment target, expanded workforce, and growing innovation capabilities, Digital Realty is well positioned to support Singapore’s evolution as a leading AI infrastructure hub for Asia Pacific, enabling the next wave of enterprise AI deployment across the region.

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About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company’s growth prospects, expected growth in digital transformation, potential impact of new technologies, company strategy, and demand for the company’s products and services in the Asia Pacific region. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For Additional Information Media Contact Joyce Ng Digital Realty [email protected] Investor Relations Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby Digital Realty + 1 (214) 231-1350 [email protected]

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