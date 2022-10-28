Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala made earth a vast source of sustenance, similarly the way we strive seeking for ‘halalan taiyaban’ sustenance to sustain our life. Among sustenance that can be cultivated is through farming, which is one of the highly encouraged occupations in Islam. The Friday Sermon titled ‘Developing and Using Earth’s Resources Through Agriculture’ also stressed that the importance of agriculture from the perspective of Islam can be seen from the many verses of Al-Quran that mention the various types of fruit and vegetable.

The sermon also mentioned that the 1st of November has been declared as the Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day by His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. It is a recognition for the farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen’s services, and their role as food producers and developing the national economy. ‘Empowering Value-Added Products, Drivers of National Economy’ is the theme for this year’s upcoming celebration. It acts as encouragement for all to continue to boost their efforts in accelerating the growth of their respective output, especially by adapting appropriate technology.

Source: Radio Television Brunei