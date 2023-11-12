Department of Tourism Commits to Uplifting Philippine Hospitality Industry

Manila - The Department of Tourism (DOT) has pledged its commitment to supporting the Philippine hospitality industry, focusing on upskilling and the development of human capital. DOT Secretary Christina Frasco conveyed this message at the 9th Virtus Awards organized by the Hotels Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA).

According to Philippines News Agency, the DOT has already trained 100,000 Filipino workers as part of the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence initiative, aimed at enhancing the quality of tourism services. The Virtus Awards, held on November 9, recognized the year's outstanding sales and marketing leaders in the hospitality sector, including a campaign that capitalized on 'revenge travel' during the pandemic. Frasco lauded these efforts for transforming the hospitality landscape and providing visitors with memorable Philippine experiences. The Virtus Awards, renowned in the hospitality industry, encourage innovation and the development of campaigns that positively impact the sector. This year's theme, 'Beyond the Bottom Line,' encouraged hospitality groups to adapt to changing guest behaviors and expectations. HSMA chair Margarita Munsayac emphasized the importance of prioritizing guest satisfaction while managing operational challenges. The awards this year recognized individuals and a marketing campaign for their contributions:

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Associate: Charles Patrick Estupin, Crimson Filinvest Hotel City Manila

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager: Cesar Villaganas, Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu

Outstanding Sales and Marketing Leader: Karlene Capunitan, The Ascott Limited

Most Outstanding Marketing Campaign of the Year: Robinsons Hotels and Resorts' 'Let's Go, Go, Go' campaign

Nonito Antonio Cuizon, director of marketing at Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, explained that the 'Go 24/7' campaign aligns with the DOT's focus on promoting local tourism.