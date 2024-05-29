Department of Agriculture Distributes Cash Aid to Rice Farmers in Northern Samar

Catarman, Northern Samar – The Department of Agriculture has provided financial assistance to over 4,000 rice farmers across Northern Samar through the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund - Rice Farmers' Financial Assistance (RCEF-RFFA) Program.

According to Philippines News Agency, each of the beneficiaries from 19 towns received PHP5,000. The funds were distributed during a caravan event held on May 15-17 and May 22-24, 2024, totaling over PHP20 million in cash aid. The towns of Catarman, Lope De Vega, San Jose, Bobo, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Laoang, Capul, Biri, San Antonio, San Isidro, Victoria, Allen, Lavezares, Rosario, Mondragon, San Roque, Pambujan, and Las Navas were included in the program.

Orais emphasized the importance of this support in helping farmers manage rising production costs and maintain productivity. The RCEF-RFFA targets rice farmers registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, specifically those tilling areas less than two hectares. This initiative is funded through additional revenues accrued by the DA from tariffs under the Rice Tariffication Law. This law, enacted in February 2019, shifted rice import regulation from quantitative restrictions to a 35 percent tariff, aiming to enhance the competitiveness of local farmers by providing PHP10 billion annually for machinery, seeds, credit, and training.