DBM: P230B allocated for DSWD in 2025 NEP to aid vulnerable sectors

MANILA: The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has allocated some PHP230.057 billion in the 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP) for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure assistance for the most vulnerable sectors. In a news release Tuesday, the DBM said the bulk of the DSWD's 2025 budget or PHP205.502 billion has been set aside for its flagship social services programs. This include the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (PHP114.185 billion), Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens (PHP49.807 billion), Protective Services Program (PHP35.186 billion), Sustainable Livelihood Program (PHP4.433 billion), and the Philippine Food Stamp Program (PHP1.890 billion). 'Ang nakalaang pondo na ito ay hindi lang para tugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan, kundi isang pangako na nandito po ang administrasyon ni Pangulong BBM para sa kanila-hindi natin sila pababayaan (This allocated fund is not only to meet the needs of our countrymen, but a promise that the admini stration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for them-we will not abandon them,' DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said. 'Every peso allocated for our social services is a lifeline that brings hope and a brighter future within reach for families who continue to dream… This is about recognizing their dignity and taking concrete steps toward a more just and progressive society,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency

