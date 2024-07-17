DBM Commits to Timely Release of Teachers’ Performance-Based Bonuses for 2022 and 2023

MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has confirmed that the Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) for public school teachers for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 will be issued as scheduled, despite the recent directive for a review of the Result-Based Performance Management System (RBPMS) and the Performance-Based Incentive System (PBIS).

According to Philippines News Agency, a statement made by DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman during a forum with the Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC), the government remains committed to delivering these bonuses. The forum marked the first official meeting between the DBM and the TDC, addressing the status of the PBB, the implications of Executive Order No. 61, and ongoing studies affecting teacher compensations and potential salary increases for FY 2024.

The DBM and the Department of Education (DepEd) are collaborating closely to address any issues that may delay the bonus distribution. Challenges include the validation of personnel data through Form 1.0, which has required corrections and updates from several DepEd Regional Offices, including those in the National Capital Region and Ilocos.

Pangandaman acknowledged the complexities involved in processing the PBB due to the size and structure of the DepEd, describing the current requirements as "tedious" with numerous documents involved. She emphasized the need to streamline these processes to enhance efficiency.

Executive Order No. 61 mandates the DBM to reevaluate the RBPMS and PBIS to align them with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s socioeconomic goals, the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, and international standards aimed at easing business processes.

Additionally, the DBM confirmed that the allocation for the Fiscal Year 2024 Productivity Enhancement Incentive has been released to DepEd as of January this year. It also noted that funds for a proposed salary increase for civilian government employees, including public school teachers, have been earmarked in the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act.

A new compensation and benefits study is currently underway to guide future adjustments in government salaries, aiming to establish a competitive, sustainable, and equitable pay structure. The findings of this study will be presented to President Marcos to finalize the implementation details.

Pangandaman expressed the DBM's open stance towards regular dialogue with the TDC to ensure timely updates and resolutions to issues affecting teachers. The TDC has appreciated this engagement, highlighting the democratic nature of the discussions and the immediate responses to their concerns.