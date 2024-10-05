DBM backs ‘competitive’ compensation for teachers



MANILA – Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Saturday expressed support for initiatives that would ensure ‘competitive’ compensation for Filipino teachers.

This, as she hailed all educators in the country as the ‘unsung heroes who continue to transform lives and communities with their boundless enthusiasm, passion, and hard work’ in celebration of National Teacher’s Day.

In her message, Pangandaman emphasized the need to create an environment where teachers feel valued and empowered to continue their noble mission.

‘Their hearts always go to the future generations. Let us celebrate these changemakers for their guidance and support are what empower us to strive for greatness and overcome obstacles,’ Pangandaman said.

The DBM chief thanked all the educators, both in public and private institutions, for their efforts in guiding and teaching the students.

She likewise honored the resilience of Filipino teachers, especially those in remote areas in the country.

‘As we honor the resilience of our teachers

, we are reminded of those in remote corners of our nation, from the highlands of the North to often-overlooked communities in Mindanao. These brave individuals traverse treacherous paths, facing rain and mud to ensure no student is left behind. Their invaluable commitment shines brightest in dark times, particularly during the pandemic, when they transformed challenges into opportunities to uplift their students with hope,’ she said,

Pangandaman said the unwavering dedication, passion, and resilience of all educators ‘light the path of knowledge for countless learners across the country.’

‘Honoring our teachers goes hand in hand with advocating for their rights and welfare.

That is why the Department of Budget and Management is steadfast in supporting public school personnel through initiatives that enhance professional development and ensure competitive compensation,’ Pangandaman added. (PNA)

