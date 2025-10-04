Datavault AI Selected to Power First Tokenized Dream Bowl XIV and Esports Global Championships on Jan. 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Partnerships with Cutting Edge Sports Management and FN Esports showcase Datavault’s ADIO® and VerifyU® technologies in college football, Madden and team esports, and drone racing championships.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announced two strategic partnerships with Cutting Edge Sports Management and FN Esports.

These collaborations will further integrate the Company’s innovative technologies into the sports and entertainment sectors, emphasizing statistical fairness in athlete selection, blockchain-based tokenization for enhanced accessibility, and the promotion of health and wellness for aspiring professionals. By selecting Datavault AI for tokenized sponsorships and a stats-based invitational process, Dream Bowl XIV is pioneering a breakthrough college prep bowl game that showcases top collegiate football and esports athletes, revolutionizing sports and entertainment tokenomics.

The Dream Bowl

The Dream Bowl is a College Football All-Star Showcase of the best players from across the country. The game and the series of events are a celebration of the excellence, commitment, and sacrifice made by the players and their families.

Global Esports Federation

The Global Esports Federation promotes the credibility, legitimacy and prestige of esports. We convene athletes, players and industry leaders together on one inclusive platform.

With a mission to cultivate competition along with developing communities and the connection between sport, esports and technology. The GEF cultivates the authentic voice for the worldwide esports movement. We are proud to have established more than 180 global partnerships and Member Federations, global brands, publishers, and developers and strategic partners.

Highlights – Datavault AI Partnerships

Datavault AI Expands into Sports & Esports

Dream Bowl XIV Selection: Datavault AI has been chosen to power tokenized sponsorships and a stats-based invitational for top college football and esports athletes. Event set for Jan. 11, 2026, at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX airing over national television and streaming outlets, to be announced.

Datavault AI has been chosen to power tokenized sponsorships and a stats-based invitational for top college football and esports athletes. Event set for Jan. 11, 2026, at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX airing over national television and streaming outlets, to be announced. Amateur-to-Pro Pathways: Scouts, universities, and pro gaming leagues gain one final look at U.S. talent, supported by AI-driven statistical fairness and VerifyU® credentialing.

Scouts, universities, and pro gaming leagues gain one final look at U.S. talent, supported by AI-driven statistical fairness and VerifyU® credentialing. Esports Championships: Madden 2026 Global Champion, Team Esports Global Champion, and Drone Racing Champions to be crowned, with Datavault technology securing authenticity and fan engagement.

Madden 2026 Global Champion, Team Esports Global Champion, and Drone Racing Champions to be crowned, with Datavault technology securing authenticity and fan engagement. Cutting Edge Sports Partnership: Integration of ADIO® tone tech to enhance Dream Bowl fan experience, real-time stats, sponsorship tokens, and health & wellness initiatives, in collaboration with the NFL Alumni Association.

Integration of ADIO® tone tech to enhance Dream Bowl fan experience, real-time stats, sponsorship tokens, and health & wellness initiatives, in collaboration with the NFL Alumni Association. FN Sports Partnership: Launch of esports academies using VerifyU® for credentialing, anti-cheat systems, and tokenized assets, extending reach across Korea, the U.S., and global markets.

Launch of esports academies using VerifyU® for credentialing, anti-cheat systems, and tokenized assets, extending reach across Korea, the U.S., and global markets. Opportunity: Positions Datavault AI to capture growth in the $600 billion+1 sports & entertainment market through tokenized ecosystems, next-gen fan experiences, and global esports expansion.

Partnership with Cutting Edge Sports Management

Through its agreement with Cutting Edge Sports Management, Datavault AI’s ADIO® technology will enhance the customer experience at Dream Bowl XIV, set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on January 11, 2026. This partnership leverages advanced data analytics to scout and invite collegiate football players based on comprehensive statistical performance metrics, giving overlooked talents one more shot at their dream of going pro in the National Football League (NFL). Scouts, universities, and professional gaming leagues will have a final opportunity to evaluate emerging USA talent in a high-stakes environment designed to bridge amateur and professional pathways.

Datavault AI’s development team will design and deliver a comprehensive token architecture and management system via the Datavault AI platform for athletes, coaches, and cheerleaders. Central to this is the introduction of Dream Bowl Weekend 2026 Coins, a tokenized ecosystem that ensures statistical fairness in participant selection by using AI-driven algorithms to evaluate and rank athletes objectively. These coins will power NFT invitations for exclusive event access, tokenized sponsorship packages that allow brands to securely bid and engage with targeted demographics and reward mechanisms for standout performances. The Company’s ADIO tone technology will drive audience engagement, boost foot traffic throughout the venue, deliver real-time athlete statistics, and capture various sponsorship opportunities. Invitation tokens, award tokens, and championship tokens will be designed, minted, and distributed exclusively through Datavault AI’s technology.

This partnership further immerses the ADIO® tone system into major sporting events and entertainment experiences. The technology transmits information via high-frequency tones —inaudible to the human ear—that are engineered to function seamlessly across mobile devices, broadcasts, streaming platforms, and within entertainment venues. A dedicated blimp will fly above AT&T Stadium to emit ADIO tones, enabling fans to enjoy a more interactive experience, including opportunities to appear on the stadium’s massive video screens.

Now in its 14th year, the Dream Bowl is a premier football all-star game that provides players with a platform to showcase their athletic skills as they pursue their dreams of being drafted into the NFL. In collaboration with the NFL Alumni Association, Datavault AI will promote health and wellness initiatives, including workshops on injury prevention, mental health resources, and long-term career planning, ensuring participants are equipped for sustainable success on and off the field.

“Datavault is thrilled to forge this new partnership with Cutting Edge Sports Management and FN Esports while strengthening our ties with the NFL Alumni Association. This Dream Bowl will provide a showcase of both our Datavault and ADIO technologies to enhance the experiences for fans, players, and participants and donor yield management powered by Datavault AI,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “The Dream Bowl, powered by Datavault AI’s technology, offers a ‘dream shot’ to high school and sub-Division collegiate athletes who may have otherwise been overlooked, all while prioritizing statistical fairness and holistic athlete development.”

“As a two-time Super Bowl champion, I know the Dream Bowl isn’t just about showcasing talent — it’s about building champions for life,” said Billy Davis, Co-Director of Healthcare Initiatives for the NFL Alumni Association. “I’m proud to see the Dream Bowl not only showcase talent but also prepare athletes for success in health, career, and life beyond the game.”

An exciting addition to Dream Bowl XIV is the inaugural Electronic Arts Madden NFL Championship, presented in collaboration with FN Esports. Here, Datavault’s VerifyU credentialing software will be deployed to authenticate highly ranked contestants from around the globe in the popular video game, with statistical data used to identify and invite top gamers based on verified performance metrics, providing them with a renewed opportunity to turn their passion into a professional esports career.

“I am very excited that we, at Datavault, are collaborating with Cutting Edge Sports Management to use our technologies to enhance the overall experience of the Dream Bowl and provide aspiring athletes the opportunity to achieve their dreams,” said Avery Blaikie, Sales and Marketing Associate at Datavault.

Partnership with FN Esports

Esports has exploded in popularity worldwide, particularly in South Korea where it draws millions of viewers and generates billions in revenue, and is rapidly growing in the United States and beyond as a legitimate pathway for gamers to achieve professional status. By partnering with FN Esports, Datavault AI aims to foster innovation, elevate user experiences, and broaden the global reach of esports and world-class drone racing in Korea, the United States, and beyond. Together, the companies will establish an esports academy powered by Datavault AI’s VerifyU technology—a patented solution for creating secure, tamper-proof, and easily verifiable credentials to eliminate fraud—while incorporating statistical scouting to discover and invite promising gamers for competitive opportunities.

Specifically, FN Esports will leverage Datavault’s VerifyU platform for:

Identity Verification : Utilizing biometric, blockchain-based, or multi-factor authentication systems to confirm the identities of players, coaches, and staff.

: Utilizing biometric, blockchain-based, or multi-factor authentication systems to confirm the identities of players, coaches, and staff. Credential Validation : Implementing secure digital certificates to validate training completion, tournament participation, and skill assessments.

: Implementing secure digital certificates to validate training completion, tournament participation, and skill assessments. Anti-Cheat and Fair Play Systems : Integrating real-time monitoring tools and AI-driven analytics to detect and prevent cheating or manipulation during training and competitions.

: Integrating real-time monitoring tools and AI-driven analytics to detect and prevent cheating or manipulation during training and competitions. Academy Accreditation : Developing a standardized framework for accrediting esports academies worldwide, ensuring consistent quality and adherence to ethical standards.

: Developing a standardized framework for accrediting esports academies worldwide, ensuring consistent quality and adherence to ethical standards. Data Privacy and Compliance: Guaranteeing that all verification technologies align with international data protection regulations, such as PIPA, GDPR, and CCPA.

In addition, the partnership grants FN Esports access to a suite of Datavault AI technologies —including ADIO tone technology, DVHolo technology, the Information Data Exchange (“IDE”) platform, AR/VR, blockchain, and cloud gaming solutions—for tournament management, player analytics, and spectator engagement. This includes tokenizing esports assets similar to the Dream Bowl model, with NFTs for invitations and sponsorships to democratize access and ensure fair play through data-backed selections.

Datavault AI and FN Esports will also collaborate on event coordination for Dream Bowl XIV, Madden NFL esports tournaments, and venue selections; marketing and outreach campaigns; and programs focused on education and talent development, with a special emphasis on using statistical insights to scout and invite gamers worldwide.

“Esports is immensely popular in South Korea and holds tremendous potential for worldwide expansion,” said Darrell Jung, Datavault’s Korea Country Manager. “Our partnership with FN Esports establishes the technological foundation to support esports growth in Korea, alongside the anticipated surge in esports venues, athletes, and drone and robotic competitions across many more countries, all while giving gamers that extra chance at pro-level success through fair, stats-driven invitations.”

“As the owner of the Sejong Esports Team – which represents Sejong, the administrative capital of South Korea, and is consistently recognized as a global champion in the field – I have very high expectations for using Datavault for comprehensive Esports data management and academic usage of data for our Esports players,” said Yun Chang-hwan. CEO of FN Esports.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is at the forefront of AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization. The company’s cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions with a collaborative emphasis across its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features Wisam®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies, along with industry-leading foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies, including IP for audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division harnesses high-performance computing to offer solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform serves diverse industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely linking physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, promoting responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is fully customizable, featuring AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integrations, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai .

About VerifyU

VerifyU is a trusted leader in identity verification solutions for academic institutions, businesses, and organizations worldwide. By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, VerifyU delivers secure, efficient, and user-friendly tools to streamline processes, build trust, and ensure compliance. Learn more about VerifyU here.

About Cutting Edge Sports Management

CESM is a full-service leader in sports management with areas of expertise in event planning, strategic marketing, business management, player development, and media relations. At CESM the keys to our success are in our superior work ethic, dedicated professionals, attention to details, passion for sports, business acumen, and belief in each and every athlete’s ability to reach their full potential. Innovative all-star event competitions at every level from recreation to professional leagues will give CESM the competitive advantage over similarly placed companies. The difference at CESM is we continue to revolutionize the sports industry with our strategic partnerships and full-service capabilities. With CESM, the athletes come first as we maximize their potential and get them to the next level.

About FN Esports

FN Esports operates across three main divisions—Sejong, Pocheon, and Global-fielding teams in 10 titles, with over 50 professional players and 10+ coaches and staff, representing a truly multinational roster.

With a roster that includes not only Korean players but also talents from Moldova, Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Indonesia, FN Esports has established itself as a global multi-title esports club.

About NFL Alumni

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, NFL Alumni is one of the oldest and most well-respected retired player organizations in professional sports with 40 local NFL Alumni chapters nationwide. NFL Alumni’s triple mission focuses on “caring for the community,” “caring for kids,” and “caring for our own.” Over the last four years, NFL Alumni has engaged more than 350 retired players in initiatives to promote health and well-being, reaching millions of Americans through social media, paid media, earned media, and community events.

For Football Inquiries:

Avery Bryce Blaikie

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continues” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

800.491.9665

[email protected]

