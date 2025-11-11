Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Announces Its Board of Directors Approved the Distribution of Dream Bowl Draft Meme Coins to All Eligible Scilex Holding Company and Datavault AI Shareholders with a Set Record Date of Nov. 25, 2025

Issuance will coincide with historic Dream Bowl AI driven draft and NFL Alumni mentorship program

PHILADELPHIA , Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced the Board of Directors has approved the distribution of the Dream Bowl Draft meme coins to all eligible record holders of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) and eligible Datavault AI equity holders with a set record date of Nov. 25, 2025.

The ex-dividend date to acquire DVLT and SCLX common shares is Nov. 24, 2025. Datavault AI and Scilex shareholders as of the record date of Nov. 25, 2025 (“Record Date”) will be entitled to receive one meme coin for each common share held. Short sellers of DVLT and SCLX common shares have an opportunity to return their borrowed DVLT and SCLX common shares to the lending shareholders on and before the ex-dividend date of Nov. 24, 2025. Short sellers of DVLT and SCLX common shares who have not covered their short positions on the ex-dividend date will become naked short on dividend meme Coins on the Record Date and will be obligated to deliver these dividend meme Coins to the lending Datavault AI and Scilex shareholders upon actual distribution from Datavault AI in the near future.

Datavault AI and Scilex remain firmly committed to shareholder value creation and continuous innovation. In collaboration with Scilex Holding Company, Datavault will commemorate the upcoming Dream Bowl 2026 through a special one-time distribution of the Dream Bowl 2026 Meme Coins to DVLT and Scilex stockholders of record as of Nov. 25, 2025. Each holder will receive an exclusive commemorative digital collectible designed with utility features, including immutable proof of ownership, embedded ticketing details, and exclusive content related to invited athletes, game highlights, and event access. The handcrafted tokens will be airdropped to Data Vault® wallets following final roster confirmations on or after Dec. 8, 2025, with the record date set on Nov. 25, 2025. The Company will provide further instructions regarding wallet setup, token access, and distribution procedures in a subsequent communication prior to the delivery date to ensure that all eligible shareholders can properly claim and view their tokens.

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Meme Coin and its utility, as well as the proposed timing of the record date and distribution date of the Meme Coin, the planned Dream Bowl 2026 event and Dream Bowl Coin distribution, the expansion of its sales and operational footprint across global markets, and other strategic, technological, and commercialization initiatives and statements that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Datavault AI.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Datavault AI’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political, and business conditions; risks related the proposed Meme Coin distribution; risks related to the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties regarding the transactions contemplated with proposed distribution, including the partnership agreement; the risk that the transactions contemplated with the proposed distribution disrupt current plans and operations; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the ability of Datavault AI to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential technologies that Datavault AI develops may not progress or receive required approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding regulatory pathways; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; risks that prior results may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual-property risks; risks related to the execution of new partnerships and licensing agreements, including those with IBM, Scilex Holding Company, Burke Products, and Korea Aerospace University; risks associated with commercialization of Datavault AI’s exchanges and acoustic-science initiatives; and risks related to market reception of events and tokens such as the Dream Bowl Coin.

There may be additional risks that Datavault AI presently does not know or that Datavault AI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Datavault AI’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Datavault AI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Datavault AI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Datavault AI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Datavault AI’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

