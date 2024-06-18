DA Positions Northern Mindanao as Organic Farming Powerhouse for Food Security



CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, The Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to enhance the organic farming landscape in Northern Mindanao as part of its food security initiatives.





According to Philippines News Agency, two farms in the region have been certified under the participatory system for organic crop cultivation initiatives. “We are working on improving the capacity of our farmers to engage in organic farming. We also started with different inputs so they can produce organic feeds for their livestock or organic fertilizer,” he said during Tuesday’s Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas session.





In addition to organic farming, DA-10 is positioning the region to produce crops by volume and nutritional value. To achieve this, farm-to-market production must be upgraded through mechanization. Under the eight-point agenda for agricultural development of DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., DA-10 remains consistent in implementing strategic agricultural interventions to scale up the region’s agriculture sector. DA-10 is also developing other commodities, such as coconut and bamboo, to be the next “champion products” of the region.





Northern Mindanao ranks as the second most productive region for corn, achieving 144.2 percent sufficiency in 2023 with a surplus of 466,717 metric tons. Based on data collected last month, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Lanao Del Norte are the top three corn-producing provinces in Region 10. Misamis Oriental was the most severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon.





Pacamalan noted that the recent El Niño had significantly impacted the region’s rice and corn production, with losses reaching PHP8.8 billion. To enhance corn productivity, DA-10 will distribute 418,600 kilograms of corn seeds to farmers, benefiting around 23,132 of them. It also distributed 2,210,000 kilograms of fertilizers to farmers as a subsidy from the national government.

