DA assures sufficient food stocks amid weather disturbances

Manila: Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday assured a sufficient supply of food despite the effects of successive weather disturbances in the country.

‘Basta tungkol sa pagkain, sa rami ng pagkain, siguradong may pagkain sa merkado, sa (In terms of food, the volume of food, we’re sure that there’s food in the market, in) shelves, nothing to worry about. I think all the industries are playing their role to provide food for everybody,’ he said in an ambush interview.

Tiu Laurel added that shortages of some commodities are just temporary considering challenges in logistics.

‘Palagi lang talagang may problema sa bagyo (We always have problems during typhoons), there might be shortages from time-to-time kung anong tinamaan ng bagyo (whichever produce is affected by the typhoon). It’s a logistics matter, but we have stocks,’ he said.

Tiu Laurel made the statement as the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center reported 51,728 metric tons of vo

lume loss in agriculture worth PHP2.26 billion on Sept. 9.

The majority of the said damage was recorded in rice production, pegged at PHP1.11 billion, followed by damage in irrigation facilities worth PHP1.08 billion, corn production losses worth PHP42.66 million, high-value crops at PHP26.66 million, cassava at PHP1.98 million, and PHP16,000 worth of losses in livestock and poultry.

The DA is yet to release its agricultural damage report concerning Tropical Storm Ferdie and Tropical Depression Gener.

Earlier, it reported at least PHP23 billion worth of agricultural damage due to the combined effects of the El Niño phenomenon, shearline, northeast monsoon, trough of a low-pressure area, Typhoon Aghon, Super Typhoon Carina, and the southwest monsoon.

Rice buffer stock

The DA chief, meanwhile, highlighted the country’s increased national rice buffer stock under the National Food Authority (NFA).

‘In fact, sa rice nga natin (for our rice), in nine years, this is the first time na mayroon tayong (that we ha

ve), this is almost 2 million bags na (already). And hopefully, by the end of the year, we will hit stocks of about 3 million bags,’ Tiu Laurel said.

He said this is a significant increase from the stock-on-hand last December 2023 which could only last for a day or two.

To date, he said, the NFA aims to secure at least a 15-day national buffer stock with more palay expected during the wet harvest season. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency