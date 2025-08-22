Cristiano Ronaldo Shines at Saudi Super Cup’s East Asia Debut and Visits Asia’s Sole CR7® LIFE Museum in Hong Kong

Global fans can catch the action on the pitch and step inside Ronaldo’s exclusive Hong Kong museum to celebrate the football icon

Saudi Super Cup Hong Kong China HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Football fever has swept through Hong Kong like never before! The Saudi Super Cup is making its historic East Asia debut this week, with global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge.

From 19 to 23 August 2025, the iconic 40,000-seat Hong Kong Stadium is hosting three unmissable matches – two high-stakes semifinals and a dramatic Grand Final – organised by Sum KM Sport in collaboration with the Football Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

The international sporting spectacle has already drawn fans from every corner of the globe, turning the city into a five-day football fan zone. And the excitement doesn’t end when the final whistle blows – just across the harbour, visitors can relive Ronaldo’s legendary career at the new CR7 ® LIFE Museum at K11 MUSEA.

Ronaldo’s Team Secures Spot in First Saudi Super Cup Final in East Asia

Since its launch in 2013, the Saudi Super Cup has never been staged in East Asia, making this edition a milestone event and a powerful showcase for Hong Kong’s growing reputation as a world-class stage for elite sports and entertainment.

The tournament opened on Tuesday, 19 August, with Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr squaring off against Al-Ittihad in a tense semifinal, securing a 2-1 victory.

On 20 August night, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli competed for the second spot in the championship match, with a final score of 1-5. The Saudi Super Cup Final kicks off at 20:00 (GMT +8) on Saturday, 23 August, with Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr set to take on Al-Ahli. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the first Saudi Super Cup champion crowned in East Asia!

Get Closer Than Ever to CR7® at K11 MUSEA

For Cristiano Ronaldo fans, the excitement continues at the recently opened CR7® LIFE Museum Hong Kong – an immersive tribute to one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Soft launched on 7 July 2025, the 12,000-square-foot museum takes fans on a thoughtfully curated, chronological journey through Ronaldo’s extraordinary life and career, from his humble beginnings in his hometown of Madeira to his record-breaking performances on Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and the Portuguese national team.

The museum is a treasure trove for football enthusiasts, featuring his 2008 Ballon d’Or, Golden Boots, UEFA Champions League trophies, and jerseys from unforgettable matches, including the No. 28 Sporting CP shirt from his professional debut and the Manchester United kit he wore when lifting his first Champions League title.

Interactive highlights include the UR7 YouTube Studio, a replica of Ronaldo’s own filming space, and the GOAT Photobooth, where fans can use AI to create a souvenir image alongside the legend. Before leaving, visitors can browse exclusive merchandise, including signed jerseys, rare trading cards and special-edition keepsakes.

CR7® LIFE Museum Hong Kong

More than a sports exhibition, the CR7® LIFE Museum captures the moments that have made Ronaldo an icon, offering an unforgettable experience for football fans and curious travellers alike. For those in Hong Kong for the Saudi Super Cup – or any time after – it’s the perfect way to make the excitement last well beyond game day.

With the Saudi Super Cup and the CR7® LIFE Museum both landing in Hong Kong this summer, football fans have the perfect reason to visit. Don’t miss this extraordinary chance to witness sporting history and learn more about one of the best players of all time.

Don’t miss the football fever in Hong Kong! From Ronaldo on the pitch to the CR7® LIFE Museum dedicated to his legacy, the city is alive with the beautiful game. Visit discoverhongkong.com to get the ball rolling.

