CPI for September 2024 Records a 0.4% Decrease.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The decline of Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Fuels was one of the primary factors for the decrease in the Non-Food Index for the Consumer Price Index, CPI for September 2024. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry Of Finance And Economy in its press release announced that the decrease in the CPI for September 2024 was 0.4 percent compared to September 2023.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the decline was also driven by the decrease in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages index. It was mainly attributed to the fall in processed meat prices, and the prices of cooking oils under the Oil and Fats category.

Meanwhile, the decrease in the Non-Food index was due to the cost of maintenance and repair of the dwelling. In addition, lower prices of motor cars in the Transport category have also contributed to the decrease in the Non-Food index.

For the month-on-month comparison, the CPI in September 2024 registered a decrease of 0.3 percent from August 2024. Th

is was due to decreases in both Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Food indices. The decrease in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages index was mainly contributed by Vegetables and Meat. As for the Non-Food index, the decrease was mainly driven by the prices of Transport, and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels.

The CPI full report for September 2024 is available from the DEPS website ‘deps.mofe.gov.bn’.