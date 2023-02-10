Court Case Statistics

The number of civil cases filed in the Court of Appeal, interlocutory hearings filed in the High Court and Intermediate Court and civil cases in the Magistrate's Court showed an increase last year compared to 2021.

Based on the statistics recorded by the High Court, 21 civil appeal cases from the high court were brought to the Court of Appeal until last year, compared to 6 cases in 2021. While the criminal appeal cases brought to the Court of Appeal until last year decreased to 11 out of 22 cases. Last year, 2 civil appeal cases were filed from the Magistrate Court to the High Court, compared to 3 cases in 2021. While 29 criminal appeal cases were recorded until last year from the Magistrate Court to the High Court compared to 25 cases in 2022. Civil cases filed in the High Court has decreased from 66 cases in 2021 to 62 cases last year. And, 14 criminal cases were filed last year compared to 10 cases the previous year.

Bankruptcy notices recorded an increase from 260 in 2021 to 348 last year. 235 Receiving Order were also made last year and 114 Adjudication Order were filed last year.

A total of 3,542 online cases were conducted between August 2021 and October 2022. 1,028 in the High Court, 734 in the Intermediate Court and 1,780 in the Magistrate's Court.

While the total of court revenue last year recorded more than $3,700,000, an increase compared to over $3,200,000 in the previous year.

Source: Radio Television Brunei