Cosmetic Products Found Adulterated in Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: A cosmetic product has been discovered to be contaminated with a scheduled poison as listed in the undeclared Poisons Act 1956. The Ministry of Health has issued a media release advising the public against the use of BABY SHINE 3 IN 1, TREATMENT NIGHT CREAM, which is manufactured in Malaysia. The product has been found to contain hydroquinone, a substance that poses health risks.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Ministry of Health has not provided any approval for the importation or sale of this product, nor has it issued a Cosmetic Notification Acknowledgement Letter for the sale of the affected items. As a result of these findings, the product is prohibited from being imported and sold within Brunei Darussalam. Consumers who have purchased or used the product are strongly advised to discontinue its use immediately.

