Cosmetic Product Found Adulterated



Bandar Seri Begawan: 2 cosmetic products were found to be adulterated with undeclared, scheduled poison listed in the Poisons Act 1956. The Ministry of Health informed that the results from the Laboratory of Pharmacy Section, Department of Scientific Services have found the cosmetic products namely ‘Perfect Formula by Brilliant Skin Essentials Extra Strength Filter-Free Exfoliating Facial Set – Facial Toner’ and ‘Perfect Formula by Brilliant Skin Essentials Extra Strength Filter-Free Exfoliating Facial Set – Facial Cream’ from the Philippines are adulterated with Hydroquinone.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the adulterants found in these products can cause adverse effects that are potentially hazardous to the people using them. Retail of the products is an offence under the Medicines (Cosmetic Products) Regulations, 2007 and if found guilty, a fine of not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment of not more than 2 years or both will be imposed.

