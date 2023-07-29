Cop nabbed for drugs faces dismissal proceedings

Summary dismissal proceedings will be initiated against a police officer arrested in Oas town, Albay province during a drug buy-bust, an official of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol) said Saturday. In an interview, PRO-5 spokesperson Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib said the administrative case is separate from the criminal case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 filed against Staff Sgt. Gregg Redoblado, an active member of the Oas Municipal Police Station. "Redoblado is now under custody. The criminal charges against him were filed on Thursday by Oas Municipal Police Station, and administrative charges against him will be filed by either the Albay Provincial Police Office or the PRO-5 headquarters since a summary hearing officer will be designated to hear the case. He will still undergo the due process," Calubaquib said. The suspect was arrested at the Masaraga Lodge in Barangay Calzada in Oas on Thursday for allegedly being involved in the sale of drugs. He had been under surveillance before the operation. Seized from him were more or less 30 grams of suspected shabu sealed in plastic sachets, which has an estimated street value of PHP204,000, as well as his service firearm with 16 live ammunitions. PRO-5 Director, Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque, assured the public that law enforcement agencies would persistently continue their pursuit of a drug-free community, and the intensified enforcement of the disciplinary machinery among the ranks of PRO-5. He warned that they would not tolerate any misfits within their organization.

Source: Philippines News Agency