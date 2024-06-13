Congress Leaders Vow to Expedite Administration’s Legislative Agenda

Manila - Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Senate President Chiz Escudero led other Congress leaders in a meeting at Malacañang on Thursday to foster greater unity and collaboration between the two chambers.

According to Philippines News Agency, this meeting symbolizes a renewed and reinvigorated partnership between the House of Representatives and the Senate under the leadership of Senate President Escudero. "Together, we are committed to working hand-in-hand to pass key legislation that will significantly benefit the Filipino people," he said, adding that the meeting also served as a preliminary to the full Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting on June 25.

During the discussions, Romualdez and Escudero reaffirmed their dedication to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s legislative agenda and prioritized measures aimed at improving the lives of Filipino citizens. "Our joint efforts with the Senate reflect our collective resolve to push forward the President's priority measures," the House leader said as they initially discussed the legislative calendar for the 3rd Regular Session of the 19th Congress.

Romualdez noted that a key focus of the meeting was the amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law, identified as a top priority. He said these amendments aim to provide quality affordable rice to Filipinos and increase the income of Filipino farmers. The meeting also reviewed the progress of existing priority legislation and identified next steps to ensure timely approvals. "The focus remains on the twenty LEDAC priority measures targeted for approval by June 2024, with significant advancements already made, including 10 measures approved by both Houses, one enacted into law, and several others in various stages of the legislative process," he said.

Additionally, the discussions covered the 2023 SONA priority measures and the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA). The House has approved 56 out of 59 measures identified in the CLA, with the remaining measures – Amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, National Defense Act, and Budget Modernization Bill – still under consideration. Romualdez said the prioritization of legislative measures for the adjournments of October and December 2024 was also addressed, along with the proposal of 19 other priority measures for inclusion in the LEDAC.

"This partnership between the House and Senate is not just about passing laws; it's about making a tangible difference in the lives of Filipinos," he said. "We are committed to an efficient and cohesive legislative process that will bring about meaningful reforms and improvements for our country."

Meanwhile, Escudero said they discussed ways to bridge gaps, establish open communication, and synchronize legislative efforts for the best interest of the country. "Today's productive meeting marks the beginning of a renewed and strengthened partnership between our two chambers. Together, we are committed to working towards a more united and effective legislative body that can better serve the needs of our nation," he said in a statement.

"We have agreed to keep the lines of communication open to prevent misunderstandings and to promote a collaborative legislative environment." Escudero emphasized that good relations between the Senate and the House are crucial for the smooth passage of laws that will benefit the country and its people. He looks forward to future meetings with Romualdez, particularly in preparation for the President's State of the Nation Address, to align and support the administration's legislative priorities.

Present during the meeting were Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., Deputy Speaker David "Jay-jay" Suarez, House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Zaldy Co, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza, Undersecretary Adrian Carlos Bersamin of the Office of the Executive Secretary, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, and Senate Secretary Renato Bantug.