The underprivileged group continue to receive attention from various parties in the country. The house owner of the new convert, Awang Jefri Wee bin Abdullah in Kampung Sungai Akar became the focus point for a community works organised by the Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee members in Kampung Sungai Akar.

The function began with the presentation of donation by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as Patron of Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque Takmir to Awang Jefri Wee. Carried out with the cooperation of Gurkha Reserve Unit of Sungai Akar and the village residents, such an activity was hoped to instil caring attitude to mutually help in alleviating the burden of the needy group aside from to foster closer relation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei