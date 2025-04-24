Cleaning Works Scheduled for Sungai Bera Industrial Site Water Tank



Bandar Seri Begawan: The cleaning works of the Sungai Bera industrial site water tank are scheduled to be carried out on 24th April 2025. These cleaning activities are currently ongoing and are expected to impact surrounding areas.

According to Radio Television Brunei, several affected regions will experience low water pressure, particularly in elevated areas. Residents and businesses in these locations are advised to prepare for these disruptions. For those in need of water tanker services, it is recommended to contact Talian Darussalam at 123 for assistance.