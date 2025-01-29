Chinese New Year Festivities Highlight Harmony Among Races and Ethnicities



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Chinese New Year is one of the most important festivals for the Chinese community throughout the country, including in Brunei Darussalam. Every year, this festival is celebrated with goodwill, harmony and close unity of the multi-racial community. This year, the Chinese community celebrates the Year of Snake, marking a beginning full of hope and opportunity.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the Chinese New Year celebration was enlivened with open houses, which were decorated with various red and gold-plated decorations, symbolising luck and happiness. Various delicacies were served to visitors. Such a celebration is able to create harmonious relations and unity between races and ethnics in the country.





Besides decorating their homes with red, the Chinese community also chooses to wear red clothes which are synonymous with the Chinese New Year. Apart from that, children and unmarried adults also have the opportunity to receive small ‘Angpau’ envelopes from the married couples they visited.

