Chinese Coast Guard Accused of Harassing Philippine Vessels in Panatag Shoal

Manila – The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported an aggressive encounter involving Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Philippine ships on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Philippine vessels, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to Filipino fishermen, were obstructed and attacked with water cannons in the Panatag Shoal region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the confrontation involved the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) targeting ships from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). The Philippine vessels, identified as PCG BRP Bagacay (MMRV-4410) and BFAR’s BRP Bankaw (MMOV-3004), were en route to Panatag Shoal to provide regular assistance to local fishermen when they were harassed. The Chinese vessels used water cannons and rammed the Philippine ships, causing significant damage.

The NTF-WPS detailed that this incident reflects China's continued efforts to hinder Philippine humanitarian missions in the region. Damage assessments are currently underway on both the BRP Bagacay, which suffered structural damage, and the BRP Bankaw, which sustained damages to its HVAC, electrical, navigation, and radio systems, in addition to hull damage. The event was witnessed by both local and international journalists, who were on board as part of a routine mission to cover BFAR’s assistance operations.

The task force condemned these actions as violations of international law, emphasizing that such behavior undermines regional peace and stability. It reiterated the Philippines' commitment to adhere to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award, in conducting lawful maritime activities in its exclusive economic zone.