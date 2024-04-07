China Conducts Naval and Air Patrol in South China Sea Concurrent with Four-Nation Joint Drills

BEIJING — On Sunday, China's military executed a combined naval and air patrol in the contested South China Sea, coinciding with a multinational exercise involving the Philippines, the United States, Japan, and Australia. This series of maneuvers underscores the escalating tensions within the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the operation was announced by the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army, which stated, "The Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army will conduct a joint air and sea combat patrol in the South China Sea on April 7." The command further claimed that the military activities by the four nations were aimed at destabilizing the situation and generating "hotspots" in the waters, though it asserted such efforts were "well under control."

The United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines have initiated a "maritime cooperative activity" within what is identified as the "Philippine exclusive economic zone," taking place in a waterway largely claimed by Beijing. This exercise is scheduled just days ahead of a planned trilateral summit between US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Philippines and Japan.

Activities in the joint drills include anti-submarine warfare training, communication drills, and the exchange of sailing information, all aimed at enhancing the interoperability of the participating countries' defense forces. This collaboration comes at a time when the territorial disputes in the South China Sea remain a point of international contention, with ongoing calls for a peaceful and negotiated resolution to avoid sovereignty breaches.

In a significant development in 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled against Beijing's extensive nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, stating it lacked legal basis under international law, a verdict that has since heightened the stakes in the territorial disputes.