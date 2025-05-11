Capturing Experience Through Paintings



Bandar Seri Begawan: The dream of making a name in the world of art becomes a reality for a local artist with unique and attractive paintings. Huifong is a familiar name in the country’s world of arts. Her experience of travelling to the Castelnau-de-Montmiral and Villeherviers in France inspired her to further learn art in creating unique art collections.





According to Radio Television Brunei, apart from appreciating the beauty of nature, architecture and life, Huifong was also inspired when meeting different people from all walks of life in France. She captured her experience by publishing a book that has 20 beautiful painting collections. With knowledge, experience and determination for art, this talented artist proved that locals can produce unique and attractive artwork that can become valuable heritage.

