Canlaon City Maintains Stable Commodity Prices Despite Mt. Kanlaon Eruption

Canlaon City - Despite the recent eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on June 3, commodity prices in Canlaon City have not increased, and supplies remain stable, as reported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, there has been no monitored rise in the prices of basic and prime commodities in the area.

Virtucio also highlighted the sufficient supply of these commodities in the mountain city during an interview with the Philippine News Agency. However, she noted a concern regarding the availability of safe and potable drinking water, as ground sources have been compromised by sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano. To address this, Canlaon Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas confirmed that the city is utilizing a portable water filtration system that circulates around the city to meet residents' needs. Additionally, water refilling stations from lower towns continue to deliver regularly to Canlaon.

Following the volcanic eruption, a price freeze was implemented in Canlaon after the local government declared a state of calamity. This measure came shortly after a state of calamity was declared by the provincial government in April for 60 days due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.