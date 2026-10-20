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COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twice-daily supplementation with calcium-rich whey permeate supports the maintenance of bone mineral density in postmenopausal women, according to a 12-month clinical study.[1] Declining oestrogen levels during menopause can accelerate bone loss and reduce bone mineral density, increasing osteoporosis risk.

The findings come from the RENEW project, a research collaboration investigating how calcium-rich permeate from whey production could be used as a bioactive food ingredient to counteract bone loss in postmenopausal women.

A total of 316 women completed the study. Participants received either a placebo or 800mg of calcium per day from calcium carbonate or calcium-rich whey permeate (with or without inulin), divided into two daily doses. All participants also received vitamin D, which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.

After 12 months, bone mineral density was maintained among women receiving calcium-rich whey permeate (n=78), while the placebo group (n=75) showed a reduction. Blood markers of bone turnover also indicated a noticeable slowing of bone loss by the third month. Adding inulin provided no additional bone health benefits.

The study used Arla Foods Ingredients’ Capolac®, a calcium-rich milk-based ingredient, and Variolac®, a lactose-based ingredient.

Simon Bøge Riis, Nutrition Scientist (PhD) at Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “Approximately one in five older adults globally has osteoporosis. It is especially common among postmenopausal women and across Asia, highlighting the need for effective nutritional strategies and the potential of calcium-rich whey permeate to support bone health.”

Valorising calcium-rich whey permeate can support more efficient and sustainable whey production while creating opportunities for innovative food formats.

Arla Foods Ingredients is developing a dried fruit bar high in calcium, providing 265mg of calcium per 10g serving. The convenient format can be adapted to regional flavour preferences and incorporates solutions that help reduce fruit waste, supporting a more circular approach to food production.

Riis added: “Affordable calcium-rich milk-based ingredients could help address calcium deficiency, particularly in developing countries, and support food solutions targeting multiple nutritional deficiencies.”

About the project

The RENEW study, conducted in Denmark and funded by Innovation Fund Denmark, is a partnership between Arla Foods Ingredients and leading academic institutions. It aims to develop an ingredient combining milk calcium, lactose-rich whey permeate and inulin, which may support calcium absorption.

View the research at: https://ajcn.nutrition.org/article/S0002-9165(26)00148-6/abstract

Reference:

[1] Tetens I, et al. Am J Clin Nutr. 2026;101339.

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