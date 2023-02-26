By command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, it is hereby announced that His Majesty The Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has commanded that the appointment of Brigadier General (Retired) Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Abdul Razak bin Haji Abdul Kadir as Deputy Minister of Defence, Ministry of Defence and Director of Defence Minister's Office and Directorate of Planning and Strategic, Ministry of Defence is terminated with immediate effect.

Following the termination, His Majesty The Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to appoint Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Retired) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister at Prime Minister's Office, temporarily as the Second Minister of Defence in addition to his present appointment as Minister at the Prime Minister's Office.

With this appointment, the post of Deputy Minister of Defence, Ministry of Defence is hereby abolished.

The date of termination and appointment are effective from Monday, 27th of February 2023.

Source: Radio Television Brunei