Bukit Beruang Hosts Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony with Community Support

Bukit Beruang - The Kampung Bukit Beruang Consultative Council and the Original RPN Bukit Beruang in the National Housing Scheme, in a joint effort with the Bukit Beruang National Housing Scheme Mosque Takmir Committee, held a Khatam Al-Qur'an Ceremony on April 6th. The event, signifying the completion of the Quran recitation, took place at the local mosque during the late afternoon.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Acting Tutong District Officer who was present at the ceremony, the event also included the presentation of donations to 50 orphans and basic necessities to 12 asnaf from the village. This act of giving underscores the community's commitment to supporting its most vulnerable members, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.