Bukit Ambok Water Tank Cleaning Scheduled to Affect Local Areas



Bandar Seri Begawan: The cleaning of Bukit Ambok 1 and 2 water tanks is scheduled to take place from January 6th to January 8th. The Public Works Department has announced that the cleaning operations will commence at 8 in the morning and will continue until completion.

According to Radio Television Brunei, certain areas may experience low water pressure, particularly those located on higher ground. The areas likely to be affected include Kampung Petani, Kampung Keriam, Kampung Bang Singgong, Kampung Panchor Papan, Kampung Panchor Dulit, Kampung Suran, part of Tutong Town, Kuala Tutong, Kampung Serambangun, Kampung Kandang, and Kampung Lubok Pulau.

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and ensure they have sufficient water supplies during the cleaning period. For those in need of water tanker services, they can contact Talian Darussalam at 123 to make arrangements.