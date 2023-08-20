BuCor probe shows garbage truck used for Bilibid inmate’s escape

The internal investigation into the escape of a person deprived of liberty from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City has commenced with an actual demonstration of how he eluded authorities. The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Sunday released the video of inmate Michael Angelo Cataroja enacting how he slipped under a garbage truck and clung to it. The 25-year-old Cataroja, who is serving time for violation of the anti-fencing law, was recaptured at his residence in Barangay San Isidro, Angono, Rizal on Aug. 17. He was first reported missing on July 15. He underwent inquest proceedings on Aug. 18 and was sent back to NBP on the same day. A Board of Inquiry was created by BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. to probe the escape, composed of Deputy Director General for Administration Al Perreras, Deputy Director General for Operations Gil Torralba and lawyer Ferdinand Balduman, acting chief of the Intelligence and Investigation Division. Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier noted that Cataroja, who also has pending charges for car theft, is an expert in motor vehicles which could explain how he facilitated his escape from the maximum security compound. Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights will also look into the Cataroja issue in a public hearing on Tuesday. The panel chaired by Senator Francis Tolentino initiated a motu proprio inquiry last week following the alleged discovery of a mass grave beside a septic tank inside the national penitentiary. The inquiry also unraveled a supposed scheme on how drug syndicates smuggle and repack illegal drug shipments inside the NBP compound

Source: Philippines News Agency