Brunei’s Sultan to Attend Asia-Pacific Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco

San Francisco - His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) scheduled from 15th to 17th November 2023 in San Francisco, United States of America.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the United States, hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2023, has chosen 'Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All' as this year's theme. The AELM, to be chaired by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. of the United States, will mark the culmination of the United States' host year for APEC.

APEC, founded in 1989, is a regional economic forum comprising 21 member economies from the Asia-Pacific Region. These include Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Republic of the Philippines, the Russian Federation, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the United States, and Viet Nam. The first AELM, chaired by the United States, took place at Blake Island, Washington on 20th November 1993. APEC's primary focus is on leveraging the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific and promoting free, fair, and open trade and investment.