Brunei’s National Retirement Scheme Roadshow Announced

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - The Employees Trust Fund (TAP) of Brunei Darussalam will conduct a roadshow for the National Retirement Scheme, SPK, from December 18th to 20th, 2023. The event is designed to inform TAP members about the benefits of the SPK issuance, particularly the nomination of an administrator to manage the savings posthumously.

According to Radio Television Brunei, The roadshow will take place at the International Convention Centre, Berakas, and will run from 9 AM to 4 PM. To facilitate the nomination process, TAP members are encouraged to register for e-Amanah through the website 'e-Amanah.tap.com.bn'. For more information, members and the public can visit the TAP website, follow their official social media account, contact the TAP Call Centre at 272 2929, or email 'ask@tap.com.bn'.