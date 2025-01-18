Brunei’s Commitment to Innovation and Digital Ecosystem Highlighted at ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei Darussalam has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity while nurturing a robust digital ecosystem. During the 5th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) and related gatherings, Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications, emphasized that the digital economy extends beyond mere technological advancements, focusing on growth and sustainability across all societal sectors. The meeting took place from January 16th to 17th in Bangkok, Thailand.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was officially inaugurated by Her Excellency Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand, and chaired by His Excellency Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, who served as Chair of the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting. The 5th ADGMIN also included sessions with ASEAN’s Dialogue and Development Partners, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, the United States, and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). These discussions aimed to deepen cooperation and strengthen partnerships to leverage expertise and resources, advancing ASEAN’s digital agenda and promoting digital standards and best practices globally.





Under Brunei’s leadership in ASEAN projects, notable achievements include the successful implementation of the ‘ASEAN GovStack Initiative’ in collaboration with the ITU. The ASEAN Digital Ministers endorsed the ‘ASEAN Digital Government Interoperability Framework’, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity, innovation, and inclusivity. The ‘Bangkok Digital Declaration’, which encapsulates the meeting’s outcomes, underscores these critical aspects in building a resilient and prosperous digital future for ASEAN.





In addition to the main meeting, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications engaged in bilateral discussions with His Excellency Ambassador Steve Lang, U.S. Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, and Her Excellency Sulyna Abdullah, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General of the ITU. These discussions focused on exchanging views and exploring potential areas for cooperation, particularly in advancing mutual interests in digital transformation and strengthening bilateral relations. Prior to this, the 5th ASEAN Digital Senior Officials’ Meetings and related gatherings were held from January 13th to 15th, 2025.

