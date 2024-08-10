Brunei Wins Bronze at ASEAN Cyberkids Camp 2024

HANOI — A team of four students from Rimba Tiga Primary School in Brunei Darussalam clinched the bronze medal at the ASEAN Cyberkids Camp 2024, held in Hanoi, Vietnam. The two-day event saw participants from 10 teams competing in creating educational games or interactive stories aimed at inspiring students to pursue scientific careers.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the competition's theme was designed to enhance students' skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and creative use of information and communication technologies. Myanmar won the gold medal, while Malaysia and Vietnam received silver. The ASEAN Cyberkids Camp, established in 2008, continues to promote the development of technical skills among young students across the region.