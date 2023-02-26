Brunei Photographic Society Appreciation Ceremony

The Brunei Photographic Society, PFNBD held an appreciation ceremony for its members in Kota Batu, 26th February afternoon.

At the ceremony, Awang Haji Zakaria bin Haji Serudin, Permanent Secretary for Youth at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports presented awards and appointment certificate for a new advisor, as well as launched the 'Lensa PFNBD' digital book. Several members received the special award and the Best Photographer of The Year Award for 2021 and 2022. The ceremony aimed to strengthen solidarity among the association members, and further develop photography in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei