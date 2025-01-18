Brunei Muara District Office Issues Fines for Miscellaneous Offences



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Enforcement Unit, Licensing and Enforcement Section, Brunei Muara District Office has issued compound fines to three individuals for offences under the Miscellaneous Offences Act. Md Rabbi Islam received a $100 compound fine, while Sutrisno and Sami Selvam Maryadoss were each fined $300.





According to Radio Television Brunei, if these individuals default on their fines, the cases may be brought to court. Upon being found guilty, the individuals could face a fine of not less than $9,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.





The authorities have encouraged the public to report any illegal dumping activities. Information, including the address of the location and photos, can be sent via WhatsApp to 832 1581.

