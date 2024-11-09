Brunei Muara District Office Issues Compound Fines to Companies and Individual.



BRUNEI MUARA: Four companies and an individual faced compound fines from the Licensing and Enforcement Section, Brunei Muara District Office, in separate operations under the Miscellaneous Offences Act. The enforcement action highlights the region’s effort to curb littering and related offences.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Pooman Jaya Sendirian Berhad and JGC Jaya Sendirian Berhad were each fined $2,000. Q Abad Group received a $1,000 fine, while a $500 fine was imposed on LSL Sendirian Berhad. An individual, Khairul Aiman bin Haji Kamal Arifin, received a $100 fine for throwing rubbish in a public area. The authorities have urged company owners, managers, and individuals to take these offences seriously and to settle the fines immediately while also cleaning up the affected areas.

The Licensing and Enforcement Section emphasized the consequences of non-compliance. Individuals failing to pay their fines will face court proceedings, which could result in fines of not less than $3,000. Companies cou

ld face fines not exceeding $30,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both. The district office remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining cleanliness and order within the community.