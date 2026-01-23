Bandar seri begawan: The Brunei History Centre, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Department of Co-Curriculum Education Ministry of Education, has announced the Brunei History Rhythmic Speech Competition 2026 for primary schools across the nation. Registration for the competition is currently open and will close on the 14th of February.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the competition adopts the theme "Sejarah Brunei Citra Melayu Islam Beraja," which translates to Brunei History the Image of Malay Islamic Monarchy. The event is designed to creatively promote and enhance the history of Brunei Darussalam. Additionally, it seeks to improve the participating students' communication skills and public speaking abilities.

For any inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the organisers at the following contact numbers: 814 2392 or 224 0166, extension 334 or 335.