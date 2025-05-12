Brunei Health Minister Highlights Importance of Nursing and Midwifery Professions Amid Celebrations



Bandar Seri Begawan: The fields of nursing and midwifery are the backbone of healthcare, and are noble professions that must be protected, respected, and appreciated. Modernisation requires all nurses and midwives to be more dynamic and progressive, technical and innovative from basic care to a more advanced level. The Minister of Health stated the matter in a message in conjunction with the International Nursing and Midwifery Day. In the context of Brunei Darussalam, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar stated that several important matters have been and are being implemented, including Caring for the Nurses and Midwives’ Well-Being.





According to Radio Television Brunei, prioritising the well-being of nurses has the impact of enhancing the quality of care, workforce retention, and strengthening economic performance. The Ministry of Health will continue to nurture and invest in the nursing workforce, through affordable salaries, mental health support, and ongoing professional development to ensure that the country’s healthcare system remains resilient and responsive, which in turn can protect the country’s stability and well-being.





Yang Berhormat also urged all Nurses and Midwives in the country to always be patient, provide perfect service, and remain highly dedicated in carrying out their daily duties. Responsible and caring Nurses and Midwives are able to make the health system in the country sustainable and of high quality, which can drive economic and social development. In Brunei Darussalam, International Nursing and Midwifery Day is celebrated every 12th of May. The theme of the celebration is ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies’. While the Midwifery Day theme is ‘Midwives: Critical in Every Crisis’.

