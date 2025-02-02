Athletic

Brunei DPMM FC Draws 1-All with Tampines Rovers in Singapore Cup Opener

Darussalam: Brunei DPMM FC commenced their Singapore Cup group-stage campaign with a 1-all draw against Tampines Rovers at the Jalan Besar Stadium on the night of 1st February.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the match was part of the group A fixtures in the Singapore Cup. In another group A encounter, Albirex Niigata faced a narrow 1-2 defeat against Hougang. Concurrently, group B matches were underway, featuring Geylang International versus Balestier Khalsa and Tanjong Pagar against BG Pathum United.

