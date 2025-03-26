Brunei Darussalam Football Team Starts Asian Cup Qualifying Campaign with Defeat Against Lebanon



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei Darussalam football squad commenced its journey in the Asian Cup Qualifying round for 2027 with a match in Group B on the morning of March 26.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the team faced a challenging start as they lost 5-0 to Lebanon in a match held at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium in Qatar. In addition to Lebanon, Brunei’s national team is grouped with Yemen and Bhutan in Group B.