Brunei Darussalam Flag Handover Ceremony for UN Peacekeeping Mission.



RIMBA: The Brunei Darussalam Flag Handover Ceremony for the Royal Brunei Armed Forces’ contingent, who will be serving in the Malaysian Battalion, 850-12 as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission, was held at the Air Movement Centre, Rimba Air Force Base. The event took place in the afternoon on November 1.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the flag was handed over by Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Muhammad Haszaimi bin Bol Hassan, Commander of RBAF, to Major Pengiran Muhd Syahir Fadillah bin Pengiran Salleh, the Head of Brunei Darussalam’s Contingent. The contingent will travel to Malaysia using the Transport Aircraft C-295MW TUDB before proceeding to Lebanon.