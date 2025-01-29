Brunei Darussalam Faces Prolonged Unstable Weather Amid Northeast Monsoon



Brunei Darussalam: Brunei Darussalam is currently experiencing the tail end of the first half of the Northeast Monsoon, characterized by unstable weather conditions. The country has been facing occasional heavy showers or thundershowers, particularly during nighttime extending into early morning. These weather patterns led to significant rainfall on January 28, 2025, causing floods and flash floods in various regions, notably in Tutong and Belait districts.





According to Radio Television Brunei, tide data from the Survey Department indicates that all four districts have experienced elevated tide levels, and similar conditions are expected to persist until the end of January. The weather forecast suggests continued active conditions with intermittent heavy and thundery showers affecting coastal and sea areas in the morning and at night, while inland areas may experience these conditions in the afternoon. Wind speeds could reach up to 50 kilometers per hour during showers, and the sea state is expected to range from moderate to rough, with waves between 1 to 3 meters. The public is advised to take necessary precautions in light of these ongoing weather conditions.

