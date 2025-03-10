Brunei Authorities Issue Fines for Illegal Dumping Under Miscellaneous Offences Act



Bandar Seri Begawan: An individual and several companies have been fined by the Licensing and Enforcement Division, Brunei Muara District Office for violations under the Miscellaneous Offences Act. Muhammad Nur Izz Waldan bin Haji Mohd. Noor Irwan received a one hundred dollar compound fine for dumping garbage at the car park area of the Lambak Kanan Community Hall.





According to Radio Television Brunei, a separate operation led to the identification of four companies in Kampung Terunjing, Kampung Lambak Kiri, Kampung Tanjong Nangka, and Kampung Selayun, which were found to be illegally dumping garbage. Syarikat Lee Moi Tekniika Sendirian Berhad was fined $2,000, while Mega Jaz Enterprise and Hondatech Workshop received fines of $1,000 each. Sanesha Trading was fined $500. All involved parties have been ordered to settle their fines within seven days.

