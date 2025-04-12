Brunei and Timor-Leste Strengthen Ties in Education, Manpower, and Health



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei Darussalam and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste are actively working to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of education, manpower, and health. This collaboration aims to support the ongoing development, peace, and security of both nations. His Excellency Abel Guterres, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Brunei Darussalam, discussed these efforts in an interview.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the discussion with His Excellency Abel Guterres took place during the “Open Hearts and Open House” event. This event was held in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration and International Women’s Day celebration. It was hosted at Laksmana College of Business on the afternoon of April 12th.

